Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,486,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,955 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,174,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 151,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,920 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

In other Alphabet news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,914,995.28. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,309 shares of company stock valued at $25,057,490. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $170.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

