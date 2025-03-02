Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, major shareholder Delaware Energy Llc sold 3,223,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $83,202,922.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,738 shares in the company, valued at $77,886,802.14. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,159,678 shares of company stock worth $106,807,774 in the last ninety days. 22.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.