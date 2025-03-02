Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.54% from the company’s current price.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

ARLO stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -57.30 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 316,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $3,654,071.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,160,988 shares in the company, valued at $36,477,801.52. This represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 17,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $196,302.59. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 606,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,741,903.52. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,565 shares of company stock worth $5,629,360. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 334,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 209,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 177,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,474,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 409,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 121,582 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.