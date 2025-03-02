Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $232.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.73 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.