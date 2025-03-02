Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 8,824 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 263.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $41,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,442.76. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,834.84. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,986. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

