Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $176.50 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.