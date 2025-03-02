Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 255.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CWT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE:CWT opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

