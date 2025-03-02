Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENLC. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,477,000. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,603,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,203 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,091,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,254 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,181,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 430,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $5,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.