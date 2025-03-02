Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.