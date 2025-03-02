BMO Capital Markets Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $314.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDAY. UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.14.

Workday Stock Up 1.1 %

WDAY opened at $263.34 on Thursday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.69 and a 200-day moving average of $254.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,401.05. This represents a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,188,040. The trade was a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,321 shares of company stock valued at $111,763,803. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

