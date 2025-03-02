Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Holdings Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFH. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bread Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

