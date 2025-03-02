Burford Brothers Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 46.7% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

