Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Capri were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 515,963 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 22,554.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 389.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,149 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

CPRI opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

