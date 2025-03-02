Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 101.7% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $504,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 191.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.60. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

