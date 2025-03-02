Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 241,600 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1,356.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,557 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,264,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $25.59 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

