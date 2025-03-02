CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in CleanSpark by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 133,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of CLSK opened at $7.99 on Friday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 4.24.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,106.40. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,186 shares of company stock valued at $246,375. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

