Cook Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cook Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Cook Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cook Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.03. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

