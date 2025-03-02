CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 87.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 99,554 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CVB Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.50. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

CVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.