Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after acquiring an additional 182,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enovix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 12.3% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 102,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 2,468.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 565,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.87. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,105.81. This trade represents a 42.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

