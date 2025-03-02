First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 370,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 45,723 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.24.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

