FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 1.5 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $669.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

