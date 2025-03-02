Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 404 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,430,000 after purchasing an additional 62,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,599 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.