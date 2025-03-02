Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,228,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,300,000 after buying an additional 1,184,597 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 6,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 708,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 698,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,298,000 after acquiring an additional 670,440 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 746,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after acquiring an additional 334,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 406,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 310,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.
Western Midstream Partners Price Performance
WES opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.85%.
Western Midstream Partners Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
