Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 203.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 447,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 300,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $774.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

