Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,700 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Creative Planning grew its position in CarGurus by 152.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $767,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $167,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,545.10. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,388 shares of company stock worth $2,204,338. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CARG stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

