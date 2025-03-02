Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,300 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 6,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $607,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,092,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,204.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $186,961.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,084.50. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 615,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,157 over the last three months. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE QS opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.