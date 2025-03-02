Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,100 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in WaFd were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WaFd alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WaFd by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,155 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WaFd by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 95,251 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $38.62.

WaFd Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on WaFd

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.