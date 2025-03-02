Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,600 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $24.29 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on JWN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

About Nordstrom

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.