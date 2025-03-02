Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 700 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Freedom were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Freedom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Freedom by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freedom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freedom by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRHC opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%.

In related news, insider Sergey Lukyanov sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $314,317.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,826.26. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kairat Bakibayevich Akhmetov sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $662,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,126,916. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,909. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

