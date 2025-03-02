Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 21,800 Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,220 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,267,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 657,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,850,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $690,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,971.54. This trade represents a 60.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800.31. The trade was a 87.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,545 shares of company stock worth $4,605,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.20. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $38.12.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

