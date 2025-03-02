Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rogers were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $79.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

