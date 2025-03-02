Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $598.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

