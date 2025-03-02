Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 3,900 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 914,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 233,894 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,612,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after purchasing an additional 130,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

