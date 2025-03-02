Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,800 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Braze were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Braze alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRZE. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 12.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Braze by 38.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth about $20,794,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Braze by 9.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Braze by 18.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

Insider Activity at Braze

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 41,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,158.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 199,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,356.80. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $212,672.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 157,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,804.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,581 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.