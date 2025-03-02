Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,221,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,717,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,462 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,276,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,285 shares during the period. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 337.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $6,004,122.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,042,798.32. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $1,849,220.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,215,481.76. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,032 shares of company stock worth $9,534,916 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core Scientific Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

