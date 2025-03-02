Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,715.67. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $310,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,392.98. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $53.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMPH

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.