Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Five9 were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,717,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Five9 by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 384,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $320,683.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,588.81. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $521,391.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,011.60. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,004 shares of company stock worth $1,209,279 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.02, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.65.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

