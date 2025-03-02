Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $57,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 21.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $682,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

WLY stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

