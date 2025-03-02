Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.91 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

