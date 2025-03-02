Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Vertex were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $32.29 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 13,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $735,764.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,136,288.02. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $30,480,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,513.95. This represents a 98.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,457 shares of company stock worth $46,160,958 in the last 90 days. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

