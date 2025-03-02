Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $550,000 Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Century Communities by 53.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Century Communities by 72.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 307.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 10.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.87. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

