Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $42.18 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

