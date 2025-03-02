Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $604,000 Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Azenta were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Azenta by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after buying an additional 621,830 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Azenta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,317,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Azenta by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 739,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 53,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Azenta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

