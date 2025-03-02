Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $610,000 Position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,504,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,313,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTR opened at $5.36 on Friday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Inter & Co, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.