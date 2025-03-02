Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $612,000 Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.