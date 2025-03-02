Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $613,000 Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $5,724,000. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $65,520,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 206,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

PTON opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,953.52. This represents a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,011.88. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,406 shares of company stock worth $3,913,773 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

