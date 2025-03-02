Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $635,000 Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVAX. StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $13.79 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

