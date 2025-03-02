Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $635,000 Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $90,232.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,395.08. The trade was a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $35.54 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $62.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

