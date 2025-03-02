Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $689,000 Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $696,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 25.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $7,676,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.07.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

