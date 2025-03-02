Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $700,000 Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in BOK Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $108.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

